Storms drown out the Giants game in Philadelphia against the Phillies

In the 1988 baseball movie, Bull Durham, the team is struggling and needs a day off to find their groove, so they decide to have a rainout. The group busts into a stadium, turns on the fountains, and gets their blessed, water-soaked day of reprieve. It was a losing team's way of literally living to fight another day.

Maybe that's what the Giants did on Tuesday.

Inclement weather led to the postponement of the San Francisco Giants’ game Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies. The game will now be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Thursday. https://t.co/Rzpt1l9RWr — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) April 29, 2026

Scheduled to face the Phillies after being knocked around, 7-0, the previous night, San Francisco's contest in the City of Brotherly Love was drowned out due to heavy showers. It was just as well; the players on this team need a day to regroup as well. And for the sake of Giants fans, let's hope they go on a hot streak now like the characters in that classic comedy. Because, so far, the 2026 season has been nothing to laugh or smile about.

The two teams will make up the lost game immediately, with a double header on Thursday.

Giants needed a standing eight-count

Apr 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) kneels near first base after striking out against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

For a squad that has yet to really find its identity, San Francisco needed a day like this to refresh, reflect, and regroup. It seems that this year's team has been locked in a chokehold since Opening Day, so having a surprise date on the calendar where they aren't gasping for air is a nice change of pace.

The Giants' Game 1 starter will be righthander Adrian Houser (0-3, 7.36 ERA) at 12:15 PM Eastern Time. Game 2 will begin at 5:35 PM, with Logan Webb (2-3, 4.86 ERA) scheduled to take the ball in the nightcap. San Francisco is currently 13-16 on the year, trailing the first-place LA Dodgers by six games in the National League West Division standings.

According to MLB.com, Cristopher Sánchez is scheduled to start Game 1 for the Phillies on Thursday, with Game 2 currently listed as TBD. Another source mentions righty Andrew Painter as a potential starter for one of the games, but Sánchez is confirmed for Game 1.