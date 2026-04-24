The rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants has perennially been one of the biggest in baseball. That historical harshness was on full display again this week, as the two teams faced off for a three-game series at Oracle Park. Both sides

The Giants played well, taking two out of three from LA, fueled by two terrific starts from Tyler Mahle and Landen Roupp. But as tends to be the case when these two squads finally come face to face on the field, things started to get a little chippy. Throughout the series, there was plenty of trash-talking and finger-wagging. It even boiled over on a couple of occasions.

Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing went viral on social media for a clip that appeared to show him saying "f*** 'em" when Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee got hurt on a play at the plate.

Adding to the tension was a play at second base, where a hard slide at second base. Webb drilled Rushing , which was clearly retaliation for the Dodgers catcher’s perceived slight of Lee. Rushing responded by making a hard slide into shortstop Willy Adames to try to break up a double play, which earned him the ire of several San Francisco players.

Things heat up

Apr 23, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) between pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The play cause an immediate reaction from SF second sacker Luis Arreaz, who called out the Dodgers player for the incident at the keystone.

“The umpire said it was a double play because he slid into Willy’s feet,” said Arraez. “For me, that’s not good baseball. It’s not clean baseball. Thank God Willy’s good, and we made the double play.

“It’s dirty, but for me, this is baseball.”

Rushing was unapologetic about the play, and he - as well as the Dogers and manager Dave Roberts - fekt like Webb's pitc (which the Giants claimed was unintentional) was meant to trget man. Webb has said he wasn't aware of what all had being said, but the timing of his HBP seems a little overt.

"I don't really care," Rushing told reporters when asked for comment. "I play the game hard, and I play with fire. … There's no direction towards him or anything. I just think some people make something out of nothing."

The two legendary teams next play a three-game series at Dodger Stadium from May 11–13, 2026.