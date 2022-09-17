Skip to main content

SF Giants pitching prospect Rohan Handa undergoes surgery

After trying to work his way back to the field, 2021 SF Giants fifth-round pick Rohan Handa underwent surgery on his throwing arm.

The SF Giants will have to wait a bit longer to see their 2021 fifth-round pick Rohan Handa make his debut in professional baseball. Earlier this week, Handa shared a post about the 2022 season on his social media platforms.

"2022….. most challenging season for me on a physical and mental scale," Handa said. "I tried everything to get back onto the field, but unfortunately, the shoulder never cooperated with me, and I couldn't throw a pitch this season."

"Fortunately," Handa continued. "I've finally got something to help me get past this, an answer. An answer that requires a bit more patience, an answer that gives me a path towards playing the game I love."

The message was shared alongside a series of images, one of which showed him in what appeared to be a hospital bed with a brace on his left arm. Handa, a left-handed pitcher, had been out with a shoulder injury for most of the 2022 season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Handa was not considered a professional prospect out of high school. An effective soft-tossing southpaw with a strong academic resume, though, Handa found his way to Yale and emerged as a solid reliever for the Bulldogs.

Then, the 2020 college baseball season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ivy League canceled the 2021 season. Rather than twiddling his thumbs, Handa went to work rebuilding his pitching mechanics. Out of nowhere, he began flashing high-90s velocity and was a breakout star at the New England Collegiate Summer League. He racked up 25 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched (five starts) with a 0.53 ERA. Betting on his ability to continue to grow, the Giants drafted Handa in the fifth round.

Rohan Handa's first full year as a professional baseball player has not gone the way he, or the SF Giants, had hoped. However, the 22-year-old southpaw is confident that he has found the next step to help him return to the field.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants

A SF Giants giants hat sits in a bucket of baseballs during spring training (2015).
San Francisco Giants Prospects

SF Giants pitching prospect Rohan Handa undergoes surgery

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants recall prospects Sean Hjelle and Heliot Ramos from AAA

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Jay Jackson throws a pitch.
San Francisco Giants History

Former SF Giants fan favorite Jay Jackson designated for assignment

By Marc Delucchi
Astros hitter Taylor Jones takes a swing.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants claim Taylor Jones off waivers from Astros, DFA Jose Rojas

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants prospect Will Bedna raises the most outstanding player award after leading Mississippi State over the Vanderbilt Commodores at TD Ameritrade Park.
San Francisco Giants News

Luis Matos and Will Bednar highlight 8 SF Giants prospects heading to AFL

By Marc Delucchi
Diamondbacks prospect Corbin Carroll (8) and SF Giants prospect Kyle Harrison (60) talk on the field before the All Star-Futures Game at Dodger Stadium.
San Francisco Giants Prospects

Kyle Harrison selected as SF Giants minor leaguer of the year

By Marc Delucchi
Pirates pitcher Tyler Beede throws a pitch.
San Francisco Giants History

Pirates DFA former SF Giants first-round pick Tyler Beede

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. connects with a pitch and sends it into right field.
San Francisco Giants Rumors

SF Giants: Is it time to move on from LaMonte Wade Jr.?

By Marc Delucchi