SF Giants prospect becomes first player with a 20-20 season at Double-A Richmond

The SF Giants have now had three prospects in their farm system rack up 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases this season. Shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald became the latest player to join the 20-20 club, recording his 20th steal of the season on Sunday. Fitzgerald became the first player in the history of the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco's Double-A affiliate) to achieve the 20-20 milestone with the team.

Fitzgerald was selected by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB draft out of Louisville. After the 2020 minor-league season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fitzgerald spent 2021 with the organization's High-A affiliate in Eugene. He showcased some impressive power, finishing the year tied for the team lead in home runs with 19.

This season, Fitzgerald is posting similar numbers against Double-A competition in a more pitcher-friendly environment. He is hitting .231/.316/.437 with 21 home runs and 20 stolen bases (21 attempts) with the Flying Squirrels. However, it's really been a tale of two seasons for the Springfield, Illinois native. Fitzgerald had a .634 OPS at the end of June but has a .296/.355/.559 triple-slash since.

Despite his production, Fitzgerald has continued struggling to limit his strikeouts. Fitzgerald has struck out in 33.4% of his plate appearances this season while walking just under 7.5% of the time. With a strikeout-to-walk ratio north of 4, Fitzgerald has room to improve even after achieving the 20-20 milestone.

Defensively, Fitzgerald has primarily played shortstop throughout his career. He's far from an exceptional defender but should be a competent option at the MLB level. He has also played second and third base, although his arm has struggled at the hot corner.

While scouts are skeptical that Fitzgerald will ever make contact at an above-average rate, his combination of power and athleticism still give him a solid shot to reach the big leagues as a power-first utility infielder. If he goes all-in on versatility, it's not crazy to envision his range playing well in the outfield as well. Of course, that would be a more significant transition for the lifelong infielder.

Tyler Fitzgerald is the third SF Giants prospect this season to cross the 20-20 milestone. Outfielders Vaun Brown and Grant McCray reached that milestone earlier this year. While Brown and McCray each earned promotions over the course of their seasons, Fitzgerald's slow start and high strikeout rates have kept him in Richmond. Still, Fitzgerald is showing off an impressive combination of power, speed, and defensive versatility in one of the toughest offensive environments in professional baseball. Likely slated for Triple-A next season, he could easily be in a position to make his big-league debut in 2023 if he can make enough contact.