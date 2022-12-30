The SF Giants offseason has been mired by the team's inability to acquire one of the top available free agents. No story has driven more of that frustration than the team backing out of the 13-year, $350 million deal they agreed to with shortstop Carlos Correa after his physical. However, the New York Mets, who agreed to a new deal with Correa, have yet to complete the signing because of their own concerns. While some fans want the Giants to make one final push for Correa, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi poured cold water on the chances of that during his media availability on Friday.

Losing Carlos Correa could define the SF Giants for years to come. (2022) Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

"As it's been reported elsewhere, they're focused on a deal elsewhere at this point," Zaidi said. "So, I think the chances that a deal with us at this point are pretty unlikely based on their position."

Correa was considered the third-best player in Giants Baseball Insider's free-agent rankings and was the last remaining top-tier hitter on the free-agent market when the Giants first agreed to terms with him on the record-setting contract. However, with the fanbase giddy to meet the new face of the franchise, San Francisco abruptly postponed his introductory press conference, and within 24 hours, he had agreed to terms with the Mets.

The Mets may also be in a tricky situation if they want to back out of their agreement with Correa. Mets owner Steve Cohen has already publicly commented on adding Correa to the roster. By making that public statement, the Mets may be at greater risk of losing an arbitration hearing if Correa filed a grievance against them for walking away from the deal.

Moreover, Correa and his agent (Scott Boras) may be hesitant to reenter free agency after two teams raised alarms following his physical. Plus, the Mets are a top contender in a big market and Correa would be a teammate with his friend Francisco Lindor. All of these factors seem to suggest the Mets and Correa will eventually figure this all out. At least for now, that solidifies why the SF Giants do not expect to find their way back into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes.