After designating backup catcher Austin Wynns for assignment, the SF Giants are reportedly interested in Gary Sánchez, the best remaining free-agent catcher.

The SF Giants surprised many earlier this month when they designated backup catcher Austin Wynns for assignment, leaving incumbent starter Joey Bart as the only primary backstop currently on the 40-man roster. However, a recent report by Z101 Digital MLB insider Héctor Gómez may explain that decision. Per Gómez, the Giants have shown interest in free-agent catcher Gary Sánchez. Sánchez was listed as a notable free-agent in Giants Baseball Insider's top-50 free-agent ranking.

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez (24) hits a RBI-double against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. (2022) Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

"The San Francisco Giants are showing interest in Gary Sanchez," Gómez tweeted.

Sánchez was once a conesnsus top-100 prospect in the New York Yankees farm system and turned into one of the best young catchers in the majors. As a rookie in 2016, Sánchez blasted 20 home runs and hit .299/.376/.657 in 53 games. Over the next three years, Sánchez recorded at least 30 home runs in a season twice and received a pair of All-Star selections.

However, over time, the long-term effects of major shoulder surgery in 2018 took their toll on Sánchez's already below-average defense behind the plate. Even more importantly, it has seemed to zap some of his power.

Over the past three seasons, Sánchez has hit .195/.287/.394 and averaged roughly 20 home runs per season (when adjusting for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign). His expected numbers, based on his exit-velocities and launch-angles, have declined as well.

With that said, almost all defensive metrics have reflected surprisingly positively toward Sánchez. In 2022, he recorded his first positive framing metrics since 2018, the best passed ball rate and fielding percentage of his career, and threw out a respectable 28% of opposing base stealers. If the Giants believe those numbers are reflective of Sánchez's defensive ability, he could be an intriguing signing to compete with Bart.

Offensively, Sánchez's recent numbers are very similar to Bart's. In Bart hit .215/.296/.364 with 11 home runs in 97 games this season. However, while both players are right-handed hitters, they actually could form an intriguing platoon. Sánchez has had reverse splits throughout his career, posting an OPS 143 points higher against righties than lefties this past season. Bart, on the other hand, has more standard splits, generally performing significantly better against southpaws.

The SF Giants still need to find some catching depth this offseason. While they could make a series of minor-league signings to setup an open competition in spring training, the front office may be eyeing a more proven player in Gary Sánchez.