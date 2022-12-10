SF Giants offered Brandon Nimmo a deal before he re-signed with Mets

So far, the SF Giants offseason has been defined far more by the players that spurned them for other teams than the pieces they have acquired. In fact, it appears center fielder Brandon Nimmo was the latest player that the Giants finished runners-up to sign. The Giants had an offer on the table to sign Nimmo before New York Mets owner Steve Cohen got involved in the process and re-signed him to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to a report by Mike Puma of The New York Post.

Brandon Nimmo celebrates in the Mets dugout. (2022) Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

"Brandon Nimmo's deal materialized fast yesterday," Puma wrote. "Steve Cohen personally got involved and worked in unison with Billy Eppler in closing the deal with Scott Boras. Nimmo already had an offer on the table from the Giants."

Nimmo has consistently been an above-average everyday center fielder since the Mets first called him up back in 2016. An exceptional defender, according to almost all advanced analytics, Nimmo also has a patient approach at the plate alongside 10-15 homer power. Nimmo has an excellent .827 OPS over the course of his career, and he led the league in triples in 2022 with a triple slash of .274/.367/.433, which was right in line with his previous performances.

A left-handed hitter, Nimmo has done more damage against righties throughout his career but has still maintained a solid .261/.371/.409 triple-slash against southpaws as well. Given his defensive acumen in center field, Nimmo has the ability to produce elite value.

With that said, Nimmo has been plagued by injuries throughout his career. Set to turn 30 in March, Nimmo has only played in the majority of his team's games in four of his seven big-league seasons and has only played in at least 100 games in a season twice. Granted, he played a career-high 151 games this season.

Nevertheless, the SF Giants are running out of options to add major upgrades in free agency this offseason. They are reportedly the "front-runners" to sign star shortstop Carlos Correa, but after missing out on Aaron Judge and Brandon Nimmo, fans are understandably skeptical that San Francisco will be able to get across the finish line.