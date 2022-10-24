SF Giants scout in attendance to watch Taiwanese pitching prospect

The SF Giants were one of nine MLB teams with scouts in attendance when Taiwan faced Mexico in the 23-and-under Baseball World Cup on Saturday, according to a report by ET Today. While there were presumably many players to watch, Taiwanese 20-year-old right-handed pitcher Chen-Hsun Lee is expected to be the focus of the trip. Lee is currently in college and is expected to sign with an NPB or MLB team.

Lee has been on scouts radars for a long time, first appearing on the international stage at the Little League World Series in the Summer of 2013. He has since made headlines at several points in his amateur career. Most notably, Lee turned heads as a 17-year-old in 2019 when he was clocked throwing 95 mph during the Palomino World Series.

Only 20 years old, Lee is considered an amateur International Free Agent (IFA) and would be subject to the strict cap on International Amateurs if he were to sign with an MLB team. Since the Giants are already expected to sign the top power-hitting prospect in this upcoming IFA window, it seems unlikely that they will have the remaining space to sign Lee.

However, Lee could turn pro with the NPB in Japan before being posted to MLB teams sometime down the line. While he could head stateside sooner, Lee would be able to avoid the cap on IFA players if he spends six years in the NPB.

The Giants have not been one of the more aggressive MLB organizations pursuing amateur talent in Asia. Taiwanese righty Kai-Wei Teng, who the Giants acquired in a trade with the Twins back in 2019, is currently the only prospect in their minor league system who was signed as an amateur free agent out of Asia.

The SF Giants have pursued professional talent from Asia quite aggressively, though. They were a finalist to sign Shohei Ohtani back in 2017 and were rumored to be interested in Seiya Suzuki last winter. Under president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, the Giants also signed Darin Ruf after three years in the KBO (although Ruf had reached the majors prior to heading to Korea).