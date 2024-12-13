San Francisco Giants, Corbin Burnes Named Perfect Match After Winter Meetings
The San Francisco Giants have wrapped up the Winter Meetings and what has already been a good offseason continues to roll on.
Coming into the winter, the Giants had a few clear goals in mind. Their first priority was to improve an offense that desperately needed it. San Francisco has struggled to recruit top free agents in recent years, but that has already changed with Buster Posey in charge as President of Baseball Operations.
This offseason, the Giants have already been able to bring in shortstop Willy Adames to a massive deal. Adames will instantly be improving their offense at a position of need, while forming an excellent side of the infield with Matt Chapman at third base.
While the addition of Adames was important, San Francisco did lose Blake Snell to the Los Angeles Dodgers to start free agency, creating a need in the starting rotation.
Will Leitch of MLB.com recently spoke about the best matches for some of the best free agents still available. For the Giants, he had them landing Corbin Burnes, in what would be one of the biggest splashes of the offseason.
“Our own Mark Feinsand has reported that the Blue Jays and the Giants are the favorites here, but we’re not entirely convinced that big-time free agents are quite going to trust the situation in Toronto, which looks tenuous with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette one season away from free agency. Thus, we’ll go with the Giants, with Burnes following Willy Adames as the second big move of the Buster Posey (but wearing a suit instead of a uniform) Era.”
Even though losing Snell looked like a significant loss, the possibility of bringing in Burnes would potentially end up being an upgrade for San Francisco. This would be a massive splash for the franchise and send a clear message that they are trying to compete.
The right-hander has been regarded as the best pitcher on the market this offseason, with a potential contract landing in the $200-250 million range.
With the Baltimore Orioles last season, the former Cy Young Award Winner, totaled a (15-9) record and 2.92 ERA.
If the Giants were able to get him, they might be considered a contender once again, even in a tough National League West. Adding the best pitcher and the best shortstop in a free agency class would be sending a good message to the fan base and the rest of the league that the Giants are done with being mediocre.