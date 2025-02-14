‘Argument Can Be Made’ for San Francisco Giants To Land Star Slugger in Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants made two big moves during the first offseason with Buster Posey running the front office as the president of baseball operations.
Shortstop was identified as the most pressing need and he landed the biggest prize in free agency; Willy Adames. The former Milwaukee Brewers star agreed to a record-setting seven-year, $182 million deal.
With Blake Snell opting out of his contract and signing a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team needed some pitching help.
They struck out on Corbin Burnes, who signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but did land future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander with a one-year, $15 million deal.
Those two players will certainly help improve the product on the field in 2025, but the job is nowhere near done for Posey.
There is still a sizable gap between the Giants and their rivals in the National League West. Adames and Verlander are two positive steps toward closing that gap, but the team could still use some more impact performers.
Posey has shown in his first offseason that he isn’t afraid to aggressively pursue players seeking big money. During his second free agency on the job, the crown jewel will be Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports believes that a strong argument can be made that he will be on the San Francisco roster Opening Day in 2026.
That would be a massive addition to the lineup, as they are lacking impact bats beyond Adames and third baseman Matt Chapman. Guerrero would add the power element they are searching for.
However, there is one major obstacle in the way of adding Guerrero; where would he play?
The Giants’ top prospect, Bryce Eldridge, is in line to take over as the long-term first baseman whenever he is ready to be promoted. He is knocking on the door of the Major Leagues, rapidly moving through the system.
After being selected in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft, Eldridge reached Triple-A at 19 years old.
With Chapman entrenched at third base after signing an extension in September, both corner infield spots look secured for years to come. Can San Francisco justify paying the massive price tag Guerrero will be seeking to deploy him mostly as a designated hitter?
His bat is certainly good enough, as his production at the plate not his work with the glove, is mostly what teams will be paying for.
If there is a real chance to land a player of that caliber, the Giants need to pull the trigger and figure out the defensive alignment after.
Eldridge has some experience playing right field and San Francisco could move him out there again to accommodate Guerrero playing first base.
Even if the defense is a little weaker, having two middle-of-the-order bats with that kind of power would more than make up for the shortcomings in the field.
Should there be a legitimate opportunity to sign Guerrero, Posey has to make an aggressive move to seal the deal.