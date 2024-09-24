How to Watch San Francisco Giants and Diamondbacks Monday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The San Francisco Giants are riding high as they completed the sweep against the potential playoff-bound Kansas City Royals over the weekend. The Giants have moved to 77-79, just two games from .500 on the year. With only six games remaining in the regular season, they look to continue to fight for a winning record as they are set to begin their final road series of the year. San Francisco will go up against another playoff-bound team in their last three games away from Oracle Park as they open up against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.
San Francisco will turn to rookie Hayden Birdsong (4-5, 4.74) to continue the winning streak as he will be making his 15th start of his career since making his debut at the end of June. The 2022 sixth round pick picked up his first win since July in his last outing against the Baltimore Orioles. The 23-year-old allowed three runs on four hits and picked up three strikeouts. He was one out away from recording his second quality start of his career as he was lifted after 5.2 innings of work.
Birdsong will face veteran left hander Eduardo Rodriguez (3-3. 5.09) for the Diamondbacks. The 31-year-old was signed this past offseason for the defending National League champions but has dealt with injuries most of the season. He will be making only his ninth start of the season on Monday against the Giants. Playing for his third major league team, Rodriguez is coming off his strongest appearance of the season on the road against the Colorado Rockies. He picked up a quality start after only allowing two runs (no homers) off five hits across 6.1 innings of work at Coors Field. He also picked up 11 strikeouts in the outing, his most as a member of the Diamondbacks and his best since 2019.
Here are the lineups for tonight's matchup:
San Francisco Giants
1 RF Heliot Ramos
2 DH Jerar Encarnacion
3 LF Michael Conforto
4 3B Matt Chapman
5 SS Tyler Fitzgerald
6 1B Mark Canha
7 2B Casey Schmitt
8 CF Grant McCray
9 C Curt Casali
Arizona Diamondbacks
1 RF Corbin Carroll
2 SS Geraldo Perdomo
3 DH Joc Pederson
4 1B Christian Walker
5 LF Pavin Smith
6 3B Eugenio Suarez
7 CF Jake McCarthy
8 2B Kevin Newman
9 C Jose Herrera
The first pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET in Phoenix at Chase Field. The game will be available on Bally Sports Bay Area and Arizona Diamondbacks TV.
You can also watch it on fuboTV.