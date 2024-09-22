How to Watch San Francisco Giants and Royals Sunday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The San Francisco Giants are coming off an impressive 9-0 shutout over the slumping Kansas City Royals on Saturday. The team picked up five home runs in the process, including two in a big-time six-run scoring sixth inning. The win moves the Giants to 76-79 on the season as they move even closer to .500 on the year. In order to pick up their third straight win, they will have to win arguably the biggest pitching battle of the weekend.
San Francisco will turn to the reigning National League Cy Young Winner Blake Snell (4-3, 3.31), to get things started at Kauffman Field on Saturday. He is coming off a six inning shut out performance where he picked up the win against the Baltimore Orioles. He has recorded a 1.50 ERA over the month of September so far.
Snell will face veteran Seth Lugo (16-8, 3.05) for the Royals. Lugo only trails Detroit Tigers Tarik Skubal in most major pitching categories in the American League and is currently the favorite to finish as the runner up for the AL Cy Young award once the season is over. Lugo is looking for a big rebound on the mound Sunday as he wasn’t his best in his last performance. The 34 year old didn’t make it through the fifth inning for the first time since August 13th in his last outing against the Detroit Tigers. He allowed four runs and eight hits in 4.2 innings of work.
Here are the lineups for today's matchup:
San Francisco Giants
1 RF Mike Yastrzemski
2 LF Heliot Ramos
3 1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
4 3B Matt Chapman
5 C Patrick Bailey
6 DH Jerar Encarnacion
7 CF Grant McCray
8 SS Tyler Fitzgerald
9 2B Brett Wisely
Both LaMonte Wade Jr. and Matt Chapman will be players to watch in the finale on Sunday. Both players picked up two home runs each at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, including going back to back in the fourth inning.
Kansas City Royals
1 LF Tommy Pham
2 SS Bobby Witt
3 C Salvador Perez
4 DH Robbie Grossman
5 RF Hunter Renfroe
6 1B Yuli Gurriel
7 3B Maikel Garcia
8 2B Garrett Hampson
9 CF Kyle Isbel
The first pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET in Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium. The game will be available on Bally Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Kansas City.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!