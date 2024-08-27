How to Watch, Stream San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday
The San Francisco Giants are still alive in the National League Wild Card race, but they're hanging on by a thread. At this point in time, they're 5.5 games back. As for their opponent tonight, the Milwaukee Brewers, they are 10 games ahead of the rest of the pack in the National League Central.
Over their last five games, the Giants have gone 2-3. They have to figure out a way to get back on track and string wins together if they want to have any shot at making a run to the postseason.
On the other side of the diamond, the Brewers have gone 2-3 over their last five games as well. They're in a much better position, but Milwaukee would like to get hot down the stretch of the regular season.
Tonight, both teams will go for a much-needed win.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at how fans can watch tonight's game and a quick breakdown of the matchup.
How to Watch Giants at Brewers
Game Day: Tuesday, August 27th
Game Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Television: BSWI
Live Stream: You can also live stream tonight's game on fubo.tv
Quick Game Breakdown
Both of these teams are talented and should put on a good show for the fans. The matchup will also feature an intriguing starting pitching matchup.
San Francisco will give the start nod to Logan Webb. The 27-year-old starter has gone 11-8 in 27 starts this season to go along with a 3.13 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, a 3.6 K/BB ratio, and 172.2 innings pitched.
Milwaukee will start Tobias Myers. He has compiled a 6-5 record to go along with a 2.87 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP, a 3.3 K/BB ratio, and 103.1 innings pitched in 20 games and 19 starts.
Make sure to tune in to see who pulls out the win. The Giants are in bigger need of a win, but it won't be easy to defeat the talented Brewers.