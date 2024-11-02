San Francisco Giants Are Top Landing Spot for Star Slugger in Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants are a team widely expected to swing big in MLB free agency this offseason.
After a rough all-around 2024 season, the Giants will look to power their way back into contention. In recent years, they have attempted to bring in superstars in free agency, but have come up short.
No one should expect this offseason to be any different from a pursuit perspective. San Francisco is going to be in the conversation for the top-tier free agents.
Juan Soto is a name that they have been connected to. It's not likely that they'll land Soto, but they'll be a team to watch. However, there is another star slugger that could be a realistic target for the Giants.
Of course, that star slugger is none other than New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso.
Alonso is set to get a major pay day in free agency this offseason. He's not going to be cheap, but he's the kind of powerful bat that San Francisco would love to add if they're able to.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports has named the Giants as one of the top landing spots for Alonso this offseason. He also listed the Mets and Houston Astros as the other two top destinations.
On the outside looking in, Alonso seems like the kind of player that San Francisco would pursue. But, he is almost 30 years old and had a bit of a down year in 2024 with New York.
Speaking of his 2024 season, Alonso ended up playing in 162 games. He hit 34 home runs to go along with 88 RBI and a slash line of .240/.329/.459. His slugging percentage was the lowest of his entire career to this point.
Obviously, there is one major question that teams who want to pursue Alonso will need to ask themselves. Was his power dip a one-year thing, or is he starting to regress some?
Throughout his career, Alonso has been an all-or-nothing kind of player. He doesn't have the best bat, but he's a home run threat every time he steps to the plate.
If he can keep the same power that he's displayed throughout his career, he's worth a big contract.
While there are obvious concerns about Alonso and his production moving forward, fans should expect to see the Giants show interest. He's still considered a top-tier free agent and it will be very interesting to see where he lands and how much he gets paid.