Giants Legend Barry Bonds Lands Role on Netflix Opening Day Broadcast

Netflix’s long-rumored pursuit of San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds has paid off.

The streamer announced on social media that Bonds will be a desk analyst for the San Francisco Giants’ home opener with the New York Yankees on March 25. It is the first game of Netflix’s three-season deal with Major League Baseball.

Netflix wanted to make a splash for its opener. In February, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic (subscription required) reported that the streaming service was pursuing Bonds and former Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia to have a role in the broadcast. Sabathia’s role was announced earlier this month.

Netflix Lands Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds is in the building.



The Home Run King, 7x NL MVP, Single Season Home Run Leader and Giants legend joins the crew for MLB Opening Night: Yankees vs. Giants.



LIVE on Netflix March 25 with special coverage beginning at 7PM ET | 4PM PT. pic.twitter.com/XT12G00up2 — netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 19, 2026

The announcement is a coup for Netflix. Bonds has never worked as a broadcaster on a national telecast since his playing career ended. He has done podcasts and a few other television appearances. But he’s generally kept a low profile since retirement.

When Netflix released its announcer slate for the game, it included a “special guest” space that remained open. That space was expected to be Bonds, even though the announcement hadn’t been made.

Former ESPN anchor Elle Duncan will serve as the game’s host. Bonds will join her on the pre-game and post-game desk along with former Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees star Anthony Rizzo.

Sabathia will be in the booth as a game analyst with play-by-play voice Matt Vasgersian, who works for MLB Network, and former Giants fan favorite Hunter Pence. MLB Network’s Lauren Shehadi will serve as the game’s reporter. Bert Kreischer, a comedian, is listed as a contributor.

Bonds was one of the most productive players in Major League history. In his 22-year career he slashed .298/.444/.607 with a Major League-leading 762 home runs and 1,996 RBI. He also set the single-season home run record in 2001 with 734.

His seven National League MVP awards is the most in baseball history. He spent his entire career in the NL and was named an All-Star 14 times, a Silver Slugger 12 times, a Gold Glove winner eight times and a three-time Major League player of the year. He also won two batting titles.

His career ended under a cloud of suspicion that he used performance-enhancing drugs during his time in San Francisco and was implicated in the BALCO scandal. His implication in the scandal has kept him out of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

While Bonds never tested positive for steroids or any other PED, he was indicted on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice in the federal government’s investigation of BALCO. Bonds was found guilty on one count of obstruction of justice and received 30 days of house arrest, two years of probation and 250 hours of community service. That conviction was overturned in 2015.