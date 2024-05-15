San Francisco Giants Take Another Injury Hit, Recall Top Prospect
Not much has gone right for the San Francisco Giants this season and plenty of that is due to the amount of injuries they've dealt with. After an offseason that saw them make moves, they've dealt with injuries to those players and existing ones on the roster.
Another player has hit the IL as the Giants have placed Patrick Bailey on the IL due to a concussion, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports.
San Francisco will recall Marco Luciano, who played in 14 games this season. The 22-year-old top 100 prospect had a rough start to his big league career, striking out 17 times in 39 at-bats, slashing .231/.333/.308.
He's played well in the minors throughout his career, owning a career slash line of .260/.360/.464 with 56 home runs in 1,198 at-bats.
For Bailey, he was injured when he took a foul tip off the mask on May 3. He returned on Saturday after being placed on the concussion IL but was a late scratch on Sunday and wasn't available to play on Monday.
Head coach Bob Melvin said they were worried that he was dealing with concussion symptoms, according to NBC Sports.
"That's what we're worried about," manager Bob Melvin said on Tuesday.
Bailey had a concussion last season, too, and if this one isn't fully healed, they can't take it lightly. The 24-year-old needs to take as much time as possible to heal.
In his second season in the big leagues, Bailey has been one of the very few bright spots, slashing .280/.340/.451 with three home runs and five doubles in 82 at-bats.
The hope is that he can return healthy in the near future and continue playing the way he was.
Luciano will get another opportunity to prove he can play at this level and with all of the injuries, possibly even stay up if he plays well.