San Francisco Giants Decision to Not Trade Blake Snell Poses One Potential Issue
The San Francisco Giants decided not to trade Blake Snell during the trade deadline, a decision that wasn't necessarily a bad one. It was clear that Snell would bounce back from how he started at the beginning of the year, which happened for multiple reasons. He didn't have a Spring Training, he dealt with personal matters, and he got injured a few times.
While the beginning of the season was more disappointing than anybody could've imagined, a two-time Cy Young Award winner doesn't just lose his stuff like that in a matter of a year. This is still a pitcher who posted a 2.25 ERA just one season ago, including winning the second Cy Young of his career.
Snell has returned in a big way since coming back from the IL on July 9, as he's allowed just two earned runs in 33 innings pitched, including a no-hitter that he recently threw against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. He's also struck out 26 hitters in his last 15 innings of work, showing just how dominant he can truly be when he's at his best.
However, the Giants do have something to be worried about in the offseason, as he has a player option. If he isn't happy with the direction of this team, he could opt out and decide to sign with a contending team.
After a strange free agency last year, it'll be interesting to see what he decides to do. If last offseason was any indication, his market, for some reason, isn't as strong as many around the industry believed it'd be.
But if he does decide to bolt, that leaves San Francisco with a major hole to fill. And that's what Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com questioned. Harrigan asked what the Giants' plan was moving forward, highlighting this potential issue.
"Potentially complicating matters further are the opt-out clauses the two clubs agreed to when they signed star free agents this past offseason -- Blake Snell and Matt Chapman with the Giants and Cody Bellinger with the Cubs. All three players are eligible to test free agency again this offseason if they so choose, possibly leaving the Giants and Cubs with more holes to fill."
The front office hasn't been afraid to spend, but it does pose one question. Given the lack of success in landing free agents in the past two offseasons, it's tough to say that anything is going to change. However, money always talks, and if the front office is willing to continue to spend, they should eventually be able to find somebody who could be a star for them.
Snell has proven throughout the past few weeks that he could be just that, so hopefully, they won't have to worry about dealing with that issue again in a few months.