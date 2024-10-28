San Francisco Giants Need To Consider Snagging Slugging Infielder From Division Rival
The San Francisco Giants are in desperate need of some power. Matt Chapman hit 27 home runs in 2024, and Heliot Ramos broke out in a big way, but they still haven't had a 30 home run hitter since 2007. There are a lot of free agents who will be getting a huge contract this offseason, but Christian Walker should be on the Giants radar this winter.
Walker is coming off a season in which he mashed 26 home runs, drove in 84 and an .803 OPS. This comes a year after hitting 33 homers and driving in 103. He received MVP votes and won a Gold Glove as well.
He didn't have his best season going into free agency, but it will still get him a multi-year contract. At 33-years-old heading to the open market, Walker is predicted to land a three year contract worth $66 million, according to Spotrac.
Walker was a late bloomer, but he has proved to be a reliable power hitter. Over the past three years, he has hit at least 25 home runs and at least been 20 percent above league average, according to OPS+, in that span.
The surface numbers speak for themselves, but what's under the hood support them even further. His average exit velocity is 91.2 mph, in the 82nd percentile. HIs barrel rate is an impressive 13.3 percent, in the 90th percentile.
Not only is he a perennial 30 home run hitter, but he is an elite defender at first on top of it.
He's won two Gold Gloves in a row and is a finalist once again. His outs above average is in the 97th percentile, according to Baseball Savant.
The first base situation could be a little murky for San Francisco in 2025. Bryce Eldridge, their top prospect, sky rocketed through the minors, but he's only 19. The Giants may want him to get more seasoning before making him the full-time guy.
LaMonte Wade has been the first baseman and a great hitter, but he doesn't provide a ton of power. Wilmer Flores is coming off of injury and may not be the same player as he ages, with a possible move to DH only.
Enter Walker. The righty won't be commanding a huge contract, making him more than affordable for the Giants. He's an elite defender and is on the field everyday, playing at least 130 games in each of the past three years.
Sure, Bryce Eldridge is the future, but Christian Walker could play as a great stop gap for San Francisco. If and when Eldridge is ready next season, the veteran could easily slide in the DH role with the power he provides.