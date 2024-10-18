San Francisco Giants Predicted To Trade Veteran Outfielder This Offseason
The San Francisco Giants are heading into what could be a very interesting offseason, the first that will see Buster Posey in charge.
After missing the playoffs for three straight seasons, the Giants made a big change in their front office. Bringing in Posey to be the new President of Baseball Operations will start a new era.
The All-Star catcher has had a ton of success on the field, and appears like he has a plan for how to improve San Francisco. That actually started this season before he was officially announced for the job. In a blockbuster move, he helped get a contract extension done with Matt Chapman.
The Giants haven’t been shy about spending money, but they have been unable to lure superstar free agents to San Francisco.
With new leadership, it will take some time to see what the short-term and long-term plan is for the Giants this offseason, as they could be active in both free agency and the trade market.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report spoke about the most likely players to be dealt this offseason. For the Giants, he chose outfielder Mike Yastrzemski as a player who could be moved.
“With Buster Posey now at the wheel in the front office, the Giants would seem to be headed toward transitional offseason. If so, it would be a good idea to move on from Mike Yastrzemski. Though he's spent the last six years as a reliably above average (i.e., a .779 OPS) for the Giants, he's also 34 years old and standing in the way of young guys who deserve an opportunity. Further, he is projected to earn $9.5 million in 2025. Though far from an outrageous sum, it's not quite a steal for a platoon outfielder who doesn't offer much on defense or on the basepaths.”
Whether San Francisco looks to move Yastrzemski will likely come down to what the plan for the team is in 2025. If they are looking to compete, trading the slugger who has been very consistent doesn’t make a ton of sense.
However, if the Giants are looking to do a little retooling this offseason, moving the 34-year-old would make all the sense in the world, as he could certainly help other teams.
As the winter rolls on, there should be some more clarity about what’s in store for San Francisco this offseason. With new leadership in charge and a desire for a star, the Giants will certainly be an interesting team to watch.