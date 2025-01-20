San Francisco Giants Sign Former New York Mets Pitcher, Bolster Depth
The San Francisco Giants have added some depth to their starting rotation options.
As first reported by Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Giants have agreed to terms on a one-year deal for former New York Mets left-handed starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi.
The deal is a minor league contract which includes an invitation to big league spring training, along with a $1.5 million bonus if he does make the MLB roster.
Lucchesi has spent the last four seasons with the Mets after a trade with the San Diego Padres prior to the 2021 season saw him dealt to New York.
After making 11 appearances and eight starts in 2021, he did not pitch in the 2022 campaign following Tommy John surgery.
He began 2023 in Triple-A Syracuse before ironically made his return against the Giants early on in the season where he pitched a seven-inning gem, allowing just four hits and no runs with nine strikeouts.
Over nine starts and 46.2 innings pitched with New York that year, Lucchesi logged an impressive 4-0 record with a 2.89 ERA.
2024 was not nearly as successful, however. He made just two starts for the Mets after being sent down following a rough outing back in May. He started the final regular season game of the year for New York and had a nice showing in six innings of one-run ball.
Originally drafted by the Padres in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB draft, Lucchesi made his MLB debut for San Diego in 2018 and has made 81 appearances including 77 starts over the course of his career.
The numbers for the 31-year-old lefty are not too shabby with a 4.10 ERA, 1.280 WHIP, and 388 strikeouts.
In a righty-heavy rotation for San Francisco, Lucchesi could have a real chance to earn a spot in the rotation if he can impress during spring training.
Not only would it be a nice payday for the veteran, but if he can be the version of himself he was for New York in 2023, he has the chance to be a tremendous boost to this rotation which has some nice pieces, but questionable depth with a reliance on young talent.
Keep an eye on Lucchesi throughout the spring as someone who could be on the 40-man roster bubble and potentially join the rotation if he plays his cards right.