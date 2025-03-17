San Francisco Giants Star Outfielder Dealing With Back Injury, MRI Scheduled
With the start of the regular season coming up quickly for the San Francisco Giants, they have suffered an untimely injury with outfielder Jung Hoo Lee was out of action over the weekend with a back issue.
The Giants have been fortunate not to have suffered too many injuries thus far in spring training, but this development for Lee is one of the more notable ones.
Lee signed a major contract with San Francisco last winter, but had his year cut short because of season-ending shoulder surgery.
Now, there are certainly some concerns about his back which will caused him to get an MRI.
A back injury is never a good thing for an athlete to have to deal with, and going for an MRI isn't an ideal update when it comes to this situation after he was tearing the over off the ball throughout the spring and seemed like a major bounce back candidate.
The Giants are relying on him to be a productive member of their lineup in 2025 to help set the table for some of the sluggers in the middle of the batting order.
However, the back issue this close to the start of the season is concerning.
While resting him over the weekend wasn’t too alarming, going for an MRI is a significant development.
Hopefully, the MRI results come back clean and Lee can finish up spring training and be 100% healthy for the start of the year, one where he was expected to showcase why he got such a lucrative contract to join the team when he left South Korea as an international free agent.