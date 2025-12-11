Did Giants Solve Their Backup Catcher Issue with Daniel Susac Trade?

The San Francisco Giants have plenty of needs this offseason and one of them is backup catcher. The experience is thin behind starter Patrick Bailey.

That may be why the Giants made the move they made on Wednesday during the Rule 5 draft at the MLB winter meetings in Orlando. San Francisco didn’t select a player. But the Giants did trade for former Oakland Top 30 prospect Daniel Susac, who was selected by the Minnesota Twins at No. 4 overall. The Giants gave up minor league catcher Miguel Caraballo.

Because the Twins took Susac during the Major League portion of the Rule 5 draft and traded him, the Giants are bound by the rules of his selection, meaning that San Francisco had to put him on their 40-man roster immediately. That makes Susac an option to be Bailey’s backup in 2026 and help solve the issue of who will catch on Bailey’s off days.

The Giants’ Catching Situation

San Francisco has bled catching since the season ended. Andrew Knizner was designated for assignment when the Giants traded for Miami outfielder Joey Wiemer. Tom Murphy, another backup who dealt with injuries the past season, also elected free agency. It left Jesus Rodriguez as the only other catcher on the 40-man roster. He was part of the return in the Camilo Doval trade with the New York Yankees.

Rodriguez slashed .307/.393/.403 with seven home runs and 59 RBI last season. He hasn’t shown significant power, and he hasn’t played in the Majors yet.

Susac now provides Rodriguez some competition. When he was drafted by Minnesota, he was the Athletics’ No. 11 prospect and the top-ranked catcher in their system. He was the Athletics’ first-round pick in 2022 out of Arizona and spent last season at Triple-A Las Vegas. His slash wasn’t quite as good as Rodriguez at .275/.349/.483. But he flashed much more power, with 18 home runs and 68 RBI. He’s hit 30 home runs in two seasons. He spent 2024 at Double-A Midland.

After four seasons in the minors, he may be Major League ready. So may Rodriguez. Instead of seeking a veteran backup, the Giants may feel comfortable enough to pit the pair in a competition to be Bailey’s primary backup. If the offense translates to the Majors, then it’s a coup for San Francisco to avoid spending more behind the plate.

Neither is Bailey’s equal defensively. The former first-round pick has won the last two National League Gold Gloves behind the plate. But the Giants need his bat to pick up.

Bailey slashed .222/.277/.325 with a .602 OPS, including six home runs and 55 RBI. Those numbers remained in line with his season totals in 2023 and 2024, though his OPS has dropped each of his first three years in the Majors. Susac could prove to be a good supplement if he wins the job.

