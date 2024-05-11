San Francisco Giants Trade Off Two Starters in Separate Trades
The San Francisco Giants made two separate deals, trading away pitchers with starting experience after designating both for assignment.
The Giants traded right-hander Mitch White to the Milwaukee Brewers for cash considerations. They also shipped right-handed pitcher Daulton Jefferies to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for outfielder Rodolfo Nolasco per the MLB transactions wire.
White joined San Francisco a few weeks ago when the Toronto Blue Jays dealt him for cash. The 29-year-old White, a former starter with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Blue Jays in 2022, made three relief appearances for the Giants with an 11.81 ERA. He struck out one, walked five and gave up seven earned runs in 5.1 innings.
The Brewers designated Corbin Martin for assignment to make room for White. Milwaukee is hoping he can reclaim the stuff that made him a Top 20 prospect in the Dodgers’ organization in the minors.
Jefferies joined San Francisco on a minor-league deal before the season and he was promoted shortly after Opening Day. The Giants DFA’d him when they called up rookie Mason Black.
The 28-year-old appeared in two games and made one start, as he went 0-2 with a 17.36 ERA. He struck out four and walked two, allowing 13 runs (nine earned) in 4.2 innings.
Jefferies pitched for the Oakland Athletics from 2020-22, including eight starts in 2022, where he went 1-7 with a 5.72 ERA. He missed all of the 2023 season due to injury.
The Pirates signed Nolasco as an international free agent in 2019, and the 22-year-old was only batting .173 with two home runs and 12 RBI in 21 games at High-A Greensboro.
San Francisco should view Nolasco as a long-term prospect with power, as he belted 20 home runs and drove in 72 runs with Bradenton in the Florida State League in 2023.