San Francisco Giants Urged to Trade Fan Favorite Infielder
The San Francisco Giants are heading towards the MLB trade deadline as a team to watch. Some think they could end up being buyers, while others think they could sell off some of their talent.
At this point in the year, the Giants hold a 39-43 record and are still very much in the race for an NL Wild Card spot.
Consistency has been a big issue for San Francisco so far this season. There have been stretches where the team has looked like a legitimate contender. Other stretches have made them look like a team with no shot at the postseason.
All of that being said, the Giants have some big decisions to make over the next month.
When looking at players that San Francisco could trade away, there is one fan favorite that has been recently suggested as a candidate.
Around the Foghorn has suggested that the Giants could look to trade infielder Wilmer Flores ahead of the trade deadline this year.
"Flores could conceivably be traded as he certainly has value for a contending team in need of a solid bench player who could also be a good option to pinch hit. It would not be a popular move, but it may be the right one for the team so they can keep their younger players in the big leagues. The Giants are eventually going to have to make some tough calls about who stays on the roster. That could potentially mean the end of Wilmer Flores' time with the Giants."
So far this season, Flores has been a bit of a disappointment. His production has been well below normal.
In the 66 games he has played for San Francisco, Flores has hit just .206/.282/.317 to go along with four home runs and 25 RBI. Those numbers simply aren't getting the job done for the Giants.
Looking ahead at the upcoming offseason, Flores does have a potential out in his contract. He has one more year left on it, but depending on how he feels about his situation he could hit free agency.
While there have been no concrete reports about San Francisco possibly trading, the suggestion does make sense. Flores hasn't been able to produce great for the Giants and a change of scenery could help him turn things around.
As for San Francisco, they could focus on finding an upgrade at first base. They will have options in free agency as well as potentially swinging another trade for a first baseman.
The Giants have a lot of different directions they can head in. Over the next month, it will be very interesting to see what the front office chooses to do.