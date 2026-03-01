Giants Star Logan Webb Looking Forward to This Part of World Baseball Classic

In a few days, San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb will embark on the experience of a lifetime.

As one of the starting pitchers for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, he will join a list of some of the best pitchers in the game as they try to win a title that eluded them in 2023. Webb was supposed to be part of that team but pulled out before the tournament began due to team obligations.

Now, he’s part of an incredible pitching staff. That includes David Bednar, Matthew Boyd, Garrett Cleavinger, Clay Holmes, Griffin Jax, Brad Keller, Clayton Kershaw, Nolan McLean, Mason Miller, Joe Ryan, Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal, Gabe Speier, Michael Wacha and Garrett Whitlock.

Teams from around the world featuring the best players in the world. So what is Webb looking forward to the most?

Logan Webb on the WBC

"I'm excited to just learn from them. A couple Cy Young winners..." 😤@LoganWebb1053 is thrilled to be a part of @USABaseball for the upcoming World Baseball Classic!



In an interview with MLB Network, he fielded a couple of questions about the WBC, where he’s expected to pitch in two games for Team USA. He’s looking forward to so many things about the experience. But there is one aspect he’s really looking forward to, something that has nothing to do with the games.

“I just wanna go out there and watch some of these guys hit batting practice,” Webb said. “It's gonna be the highlight of my experience.”

He joked it was a great opportunity to scout for the season, too.

The sluggers on Team USA represent a who’s who in the game. The list includes catchers Cal Raleigh and Will Smith; infielders Alex Bregman, Ernie Clement, Paul Goldschmidt, Bryce Harper, Gunnar Henderson, Brice Turang and Bobby Witt Jr.; and outfielders Roman Anthony, Byron Buxton, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Aaron Judge; and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.

Webb won’t have to be the workhorse of this staff. He’s pitched at least 200 innings in each of the last three seasons, with 192.1 innings in 2022. This past season he led the Majors with 207 innings pitched with a record of 15-11 with a 3.22 ERA. He finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting and was in the Top 6 in Cy Young voting for the third straight year.

With Webb, Robbie Ray, Adrian Houser, Tyler Mahle and most likely Landen Roupp in the fifth rotation spot, the Giants have constructed a rotation that should compete with most teams this season. They’ll continue their build-up while Webb continues his while aiming for a WBC title.