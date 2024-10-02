What Should San Francisco Giants Do This Offseason to Fix the Franchise?
It was another mediocre season for the San Francisco Giants in 2024, as with a record right around .500 for the third straight year, the franchise has fallen into a funk.
Recently, the organization made a big change, as Buster Posey will be taking over as president of baseball operations for the team. As one of the best players in the history of the franchise, the Giants will be hoping that Posey is the guy to help them get back into the postseason.
In order for San Francisco to break this troubling trend of mediocrity, they have to first look at what’s wrong with the team. In 2024, they were pretty much just average across the board, as they have some talented pitchers and hitters.
If the Giants are going to make what feels like a big jump and compete with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, they will have to make a splash.
Bradford Doolittle of ESPN.com recently spoke about what the Giants need to do to improve the franchise and get out of the mediocrity they have been stuck in.
“Whether you're looking at won-loss record, run differential or any other statistical facet of the game, this is a middling team. While we might decry the current playoff format as being too forgiving of mediocrity, you really can't get anywhere by being exactly mediocre. More than anything, the Giants' current era lacks any clear defining traits, building rosters generally devoid of clear strengths or weaknesses, giving them a perpetually high floor and low ceiling. The solution? Saying the Giants should sign a franchise player is easy; we do that every year. But it really is the obvious move.”
San Francisco has been trying to make a big move the last couple offseasons, as they were trying to bring in Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani in the last couple of free agent classes. Obviously, the team didn’t get it done, and they were left without a star.
This campaign, they locked up third baseman Matt Chapman to a long-term deal. While Chapman is a very good player, he isn’t a superstar.
With free agency preparations already starting for San Francisco, they know for sure that one star will be available and that is Juan Soto. Soto is going to be the big prize in free agency this offseason, and it seems like he will be going to the highest bidder.
It will likely take a contract well north of $500 million, but Soto is a young player and would provide the Giants with the face of the franchise for the next decade.