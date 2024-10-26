Will Long Tenured San Francisco Giant Exercise His Player Option?
The San Francisco Giants had gone through a lot of turnover during the Farhan Zaidi era, but there are a few mainstays. One of those is Wilmer Flores, who was brought in during the 2020 season and has been one of the team's most reliable hitters ever since. He signed a three year deal before the 2023 season, and has a player option to stay for 2025. The question now becomes, will he excercise it?
The simple answer is yes. There are many factors that go into it and they all point to the fact that he will indeed excercise the option.
Flores had an injury plagued season in 2024. He had two stints on the IL, including a season ending knee injury that landed him on the 60-day IL. However, even when he did play, the 33-year-old struggled at the plate.
In 71 games, he hit just .206 with a 595 OPS and four home runs, his worst performance as a Giant.
Just a year earlier, though, he was the team's leader in home runs (23) and OPS (.863). He is not far removed from being San Francisco's best hitter.
The injuries combined with the poor performance all but guarantee Flores picking up his option.
The 12-year veteran is set to make $3.5 million if he picks up the option, which is down from the $6.5 million he made in 2024, but likely more than he would get on the open market. It's the best way to make sure he earns a deal and he's one of the most respected veterans on the team.
Flores' role will likely change in a big way next season, though. In the past, he has spent time as both the designated hitter and first baseman, depending on the pitching matchup. Going forward, his spot will likely be as a bench hitter.
The time for him to be utilized at first base has all but run out, as Bryce Eldridge is on the way. The DH role will go to LaMonte Wade Jr. when that time comes, but the veteran may be slotted in against lefties, or to give Wade a day off.
It seems as though it will be a very easy choice for Flores to make. The option allows him to make the full amount of his extension and gives him one more year until he's a free agent, keeping a former Willie Mac Award winner in the Bay Area.