Mets Pitcher Had the Coldest Reaction to Striking Out Shohei Ohtani With Nasty Pitch
The New York Mets dominated the very talented Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, getting a 6-1 win on the road. Right-handed starter Griffin Canning had a masterful performance, giving up no runs while allowing just three hits in six innings of work.
Canning also had seven strikeouts, which included one of Shohei Ohtani, who he caught looking with a nasty pitch with a runner on and two outs in the fifth inning. Canning and Ohtani were once teammates with the Los Angeles Angels and they had some fun during their showdowns on Wednesday night but nothing was better than Canning's cool move after striking out the reigning NL MVP.
Check out Channing as he casually blew a bubble with his gum while walking off the mound:
Ohtani had some fun with his former teammate earlier in the game:
The Mets improved to 39-23 with the win and sit atop the NL East standings. The Dodgers fell to 37-25 and are now just a game ahead of the Padres in the NL West.