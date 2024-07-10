Guardians Announcer Roasted Javier Baez for Thinking Hit-By-Pitch Was Intentional
It's a good thing Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez couldn't hear the Cleveland Guardians' broadcast on Bally Sports Great Lakes during Cleveland's 9-8 win over Detroit on Tuesday night at Comerica Park.
Specifically during Baez's at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning, when the Tigers infielder was hit by a pitch on the first offering he saw from Guardians pitcher Nick Sandlin. Baez dropped his bat from his shoulder and stared out at Sandlin before seemingly saying something in his direction while walking towards the mound before he was waylaid by Guardians catcher Austin Hedges and home-plate umpire Mike Muchlinski.
Meanwhile, Guardians play-by-play commentator Matt Underwood found it ridiculous that Baez believed the pitch was intentional. Underwood proceeded to mercilessly roast Baez on the broadcast.
"Look, Javy. You're hitting way under .200. Nobody's hitting you on purpose," Underwood said.
Ouch. Underwood came up with perhaps the coldest and most accurate roast of Baez he could possibly think of in the moment.
Unfortunately for Baez, Underwood told no lies, as the Tigers infielder is in the midst of the worst season of his MLB career, having posted a .185/.211/.254 slash line with just one home run in 199 plate appearances.