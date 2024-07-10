SI

Guardians Announcer Roasted Javier Baez for Thinking Hit-By-Pitch Was Intentional

Guardians announcer Matt Underwood didn't hold back.

Tim Capurso

Detroit Tigers infielder (#28) reacts to Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges after being hit by a pitch thrown by Guardians pitcher Nick Sandlin (#52) during Cleveland's 9-8 win over the Tigers on Tuesday night at Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich.
Detroit Tigers infielder (#28) reacts to Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges after being hit by a pitch thrown by Guardians pitcher Nick Sandlin (#52) during Cleveland's 9-8 win over the Tigers on Tuesday night at Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich. / Screengrab Twitter @JomboyMedia
In this story:

It's a good thing Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez couldn't hear the Cleveland Guardians' broadcast on Bally Sports Great Lakes during Cleveland's 9-8 win over Detroit on Tuesday night at Comerica Park.

Specifically during Baez's at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning, when the Tigers infielder was hit by a pitch on the first offering he saw from Guardians pitcher Nick Sandlin. Baez dropped his bat from his shoulder and stared out at Sandlin before seemingly saying something in his direction while walking towards the mound before he was waylaid by Guardians catcher Austin Hedges and home-plate umpire Mike Muchlinski.

Meanwhile, Guardians play-by-play commentator Matt Underwood found it ridiculous that Baez believed the pitch was intentional. Underwood proceeded to mercilessly roast Baez on the broadcast.

"Look, Javy. You're hitting way under .200. Nobody's hitting you on purpose," Underwood said.

Ouch. Underwood came up with perhaps the coldest and most accurate roast of Baez he could possibly think of in the moment.

Unfortunately for Baez, Underwood told no lies, as the Tigers infielder is in the midst of the worst season of his MLB career, having posted a .185/.211/.254 slash line with just one home run in 199 plate appearances.

Published
Tim Capurso

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Previously he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/MLB