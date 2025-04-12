SI

Guardians-Royals Game Featured One of the Most Peculiar Strikeouts You'll Ever See

India makes contact with the ball off the handle of his bat.
Friday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals featured one of the most bizarre strikeouts most MLB fans will ever see.

Guardians relief pitcher Hunter Gaddis entered the contest in the top of the eighth inning looking to preserve what was a 3-0 lead at the time in Cleveland's eventual 7-0 victory. Facing Royals leadoff batter Jonathan India, Gaddis got two quick strikes, then missed the zone with two offerings to even the count at 2-2.

Gaddis then fired a changeup in on the hands to India, who hit the ball with the handle of his bat, resulting in a foul tip that was somehow caught by Guardians catcher Austin Hedges, who trapped the ball between his forearm and chest protector for the strikeout.

According to MLB rules, a foul tip that ricochets off of a catcher's body or equipment can still be the third strike provided the backstop secures the ball before it its the ground. So Hedges's move checks out here.

And it wasn't just fans who were perplexed by the play.

"I don't know if I've seen anything really like that," Gaddis told MLB.com after the game.

As for Hedges? He chalked up his incredible snag of the foul tip to chance.

"I’m going to pretend like it was a reflex thing. But, no. It just found my forearm and it stuck there. A little lucky,” Hedges said. "I’ve seen some weird things happen, but I don't know. That was a weird one."

