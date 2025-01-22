Guardians Sign Veteran Relief Pitcher Paul Sewald to One-Year Contract
In a boost to one of baseball's best bullpens, the Cleveland Guardians have added a veteran pitcher.
The Guardians are signing pitcher Paul Sewald to a one-year contract, they announced Wednesday afternoon—confirming a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Sewald, 34, will reportedly make $7 million this season. Per Passan, his contract contains a mutual option for 2026.
The Las Vegas native debuted in MLB at 26 for the New York Mets in 2017. After four tough seasons with the Mets, he found a new lease on life with the Seattle Mariners in 2021—winning 10 games in relief that year with a 3.06 ERA.
In the last three seasons, Sewald has saved 70 games, struck out 195 batters in 164.1 innings, and pitched to a 3.23 ERA.
Cleveland—which went 92–69 last year and made the ALCS—will open its AL Central title defense on March 27 on the road against the Kansas City Royals.