Guardians Sign Veteran Relief Pitcher Paul Sewald to One-Year Contract

The late bloomer has saved 70 games in the past three years.

Patrick Andres

Paul Sewald pitches during the Diamondbacks' 11–6 loss to the Dodgers on Sept. 2, 2024.
Paul Sewald pitches during the Diamondbacks' 11–6 loss to the Dodgers on Sept. 2, 2024. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In a boost to one of baseball's best bullpens, the Cleveland Guardians have added a veteran pitcher.

The Guardians are signing pitcher Paul Sewald to a one-year contract, they announced Wednesday afternoon—confirming a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Sewald, 34, will reportedly make $7 million this season. Per Passan, his contract contains a mutual option for 2026.

The Las Vegas native debuted in MLB at 26 for the New York Mets in 2017. After four tough seasons with the Mets, he found a new lease on life with the Seattle Mariners in 2021—winning 10 games in relief that year with a 3.06 ERA.

In the last three seasons, Sewald has saved 70 games, struck out 195 batters in 164.1 innings, and pitched to a 3.23 ERA.

Cleveland—which went 92–69 last year and made the ALCS—will open its AL Central title defense on March 27 on the road against the Kansas City Royals.

