Guardians Roster Moves: Daniel Schneemann Call Up, Carlos Carrasco Activated

The Cleveland Guardians made a plethora of roster moves before their series finale against the Washington Nationals.

Mar 2, 2024; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Daniel Schneemann (88) bats against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Guardians front office was very active leading up to the team’s series finale against the Washington Nationals. Here are the roster moves the team made on Sunday morning. 

Daniel Schneemann Call Up

Daniel Schneemann will make his first big league start on Sunday afternoon. 

Schneeman may not be a high-ranked prospect in Cleveland’s organization, but the stats speak for themselves. He’s hitting .294/.428/.556 with an OPS of .984 with the Columbus Clippers this season. Hopefully, that production translates to the big leagues.

Carlos Carrasco Returns From Injured List

Carlos Carrasco was placed on the injured list on May 21 due to neck spasms. He missed the last two starts in his spot in the rotation which went to Xzavion Curry. Cookie was activated off the injured list on Sunday morning and will start in the series finale against the Nationals.

Carrasco has started nine games for the Guardians this season and has a 5.16 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP.

Apr 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) smiles before the game between the Guardians and the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Johnathan Rodriguez Optioned To Triple-A

In order to create a spot for Schneeman on the major league roster, the Guardians had to option someone back to Triple-A. Johnathan Rodriguez was the odd man out in this case and will rejoin the Columbus Clippers.

J-Rod was called up on May 20 and played in eight games during his first stint in the big leagues. He received 23 at-bats but only tallied three hits. Rodriguez still has a ton of power potential that could help the Guardians later in the season.

Eli Morgan To Injured List

Eli Morgan had just returned from the injured list on May 28 and looked solid in his appearance against the Colorado Rockies. However, Morgan is heading back to the injured list on June 2. 

