Guardians’ Tanner Bibee Makes History With Strong Performance Against Braves
On Saturday night, the Cleveland Guardians evened their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves with a 4-2 win in 11 innings.
In a pitchers’ duel, both teams were scoreless through the game’s first seven frames.
For Atlanta, this was because of Cleveland’s starting pitcher, who had a remarkable performance.
Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (ND) recorded his first quality start of the season, and one of the best starts of his young career. The right-hander pitched a season-high seven scoreless innings, allowing career-bests of two hits and no walks (both tied), while tying his career-high of nine strikeouts in 91 pitches (60 strikes).
According to @LukePotosky on X, Bibee is now tied with former MLB All-Star pitcher Matt Harvey for the most outings (27) of at least 5.0 innings pitched and three-or-fewer runs allowed in the first 31 games of an MLB career since 1901.
Bibee only allowed three baserunners on the night. His first two surrendered were courtesy of a pair of doubles in the bottom of the second and fourth innings, respectively. Then, his third and final baserunner reached, but was eventually retired, on an inning-ending fielder’s choice double play in the bottom of the fourth.
After the game, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year runner-up reflected on what made this start his most dominant of the year so far.
“I think cleaning up some stuff throughout this week [with] [Assistant Pitching Coach] Joe [Torres] and [Pitching Coach] Carl [Willis],” Bibee said. “And I think just [a] different mindset. I was able to move the fastball around, I was able to get that slider down and away, and I think it really set me up for some success.”
The Guardians will look to take the series in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m.