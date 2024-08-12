Highlights From Savannah Bananas’ Cleveland, Progressive Field Take Over
The Cleveland Guardians were on the road over the weekend, but fans still got to see baseball downtown, with the Savannah Bananas and Party Animals taking over Progressive Field.
The Bananas have become sensations and a must-watch event over the last few years. Progressive Field became the fourth major league stadium in which they had played, and their performance certainly didn’t disappoint with trick plays, surprise appearances, and classic “Bananas Ball” moments.
Corey Kluber, Jason Kipnis Cameos
The Bananas brought two very familiar faces to the field, and fans were more than excited for these Cleveland alumni cameos.
Corey Kluber took the mound and pitched a successful Banana debut. Kluber pitched in Cleveland for nine years, was a three-time All-Star and won two Cy Young awards during his time here. For a guy who was known for his seriousness and intensity, it was a little odd watching him pitch in a yellow uniform with a large smile on his face. However, it was a fun site to watch!
The other form Indian who took the field was Jason Kipnis, who was a critical piece of Cleveland’s 2016 World Series run. Kip stepped into the box to his classic walk-up song and hit a base hit to center field during his first at-bat. That’s certainly a site Cleveland fans were familiar with.
Fan Records An Out
For those unfamiliar with Banana Ball, everything in the stadium is in play. If a fan catches a foul ball, the batter is out. This certainly encourages spectators to be on their toes, as they never know when they could impact the game.
Not only did a fan catch a foul ball in the Bananas’ Cleveland appearance, but it was a walk-off catch that ended the game!
All The Trick Plays
The Savanah Bananas are known for their fun, energetic, and unique twist on America’s past time, but that doesn’t make what they do any less impressive.
From fielding ground balls between the legs, back flips in the outfield, and catching fly balls between the legs, it was truly a spectacular show!