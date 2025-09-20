Bo Naylor powers the Cleveland Guardians over the Minnesota Twins, one step closer to MLB Playoffs
It always seemed like Bo Naylor never got the bounces. The former first-round pick was given sky-high expectations from the Cleveland Guardians’ fanbase when he received his first true look in the majors in 2023 after the disastrous signing of Mike Zunino.
When Naylor performed well (.809 OPS) in 2023 and Cleveland brought in former catcher Stephen Vogt as the manager for 2024, the expectations on Naylor grew heavier. Then the league adjusted back to Naylor. Bo barely reproduced his 2023 counting stats in 2024 despite playing twice as many games. Oh yeah, then the Guardians traded his brother before the 2025 season. The bounces never went Bo Naylor’s way- until his team needed it most.
On Saturday, Naylor homered twice against Minnesota en route to a 6-0 win, pushing the team within two games of the division and wild card.
“The entire landscape of catchers throughout the MLB is bleak,” said Cleveland Guardians analyst Gabb Goudy on the Carlos Baerga Show via the BIGPLAY Sports Network. “If you’re looking for a catcher who is offensive and defensively sound you’re not really gonna find that.”
Goudy has a point about Naylor. His 14 home runs are good for the 14th highest total by MLB catchers. Naylor has taken significantly less at bats than twelve of the thirteen catchers ahead of him. Naylor is also fifth in walks amongst catchers and tenth in doubles.
“The people saying they want an upgrade from Bo Naylor, what’s the upgrade that’s attainable?” questioned Goudy. “If he keeps playing like he is right now, he has the chance to be one of the best catchers in baseball.”
Bo Naylor is hitting .314 with three home runs and 14 RBIs over his last 15 games.
On a power-starved roster, Naylor’s ability to lift the ball from the backstop may actually be one of the few spots of positional leverage Cleveland owns over American League playoff contenders. Cal Raleigh is the only playoff eligible AL catcher who head and shoulders cleared Naylor. Should Naylor be paired with a slightly more offensively inclined catcher next season, such as a healthy David Fry, even more pressure would be taken off the 25-year-old.
While Slade Cecconi’s seven innings of scoreless baseball let the Guardians breathe, the same cannot be said for the first-place Detroit Tigers. Will Vest blew a save following a three RBI day for Spencer Torkelson. Guardians honorary legend Nacho Alvarez Jr. picked up his first two career home runs and a game-tying single to lead the Braves’ rally.
If Cleveland wins the night cap against Minnesota, the Tigers’ division lead dwindles to one game.