BREAKING: Guardians No. 2 Prospect to Miss 8-12 Weeks After Surgery
Guardians fans that are excited for prized prospect Chase DeLauter to make his major league debut this season will have to wait a little longer.
On Tuesday, The Athletic's Zach Meisel reported that DeLauter recently had surgery to repair a sports hernia and would miss between eight and 12 weeks. MLB.com's Tim Stebbins later clarified the details of the injury.
"DeLauter suffered a left-side core muscle injury while doing pregame defensive work on Friday," Stebbins wrote. "He visited Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia on Monday, and Meyers confirmed the presence of a sports hernia. Following an evaluation, Meyers recommended surgery, and DeLauter had a bilateral repair to additionally stabilize his right side."
The Guardians selected DeLauter as a right fielder from James Madison with the No. 16 overall pick in 2022, but did not play that season while dealing with a broken foot. Following a foot fracture that required him to miss roughly four months, DeLauter played in 57 games in 2023 between Cleveland's AA, high-A and the Arizona Complex League.
In 2024, DeLauter split 39 games between Cleveland's AAA, AA and Arizona Complex League teams and fractured his foot again. However, he did not receive surgery.
When healthy, DeLauter has been one of the best prospects in baseball. Across 96 minor-league games, the 23-year-old has hit .317 with 13 home runs and an OPS of .904. The big issue for Cleveland is the lack of time that the top-tier prospect has actually spent healthy.
DeLauter is the No. 2 prospect in the Guardians' farm system and is ranked as MLB.com's 36th-ranked prospect overall.