CC Sabathia Sends Strong Message To Fans On Guardians HOF Induction
Cleveland Guardians legend CC Sabathia will be inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame on Saturday, and he has one heartfelt message for Cleveland fans.
"Thank you. ... I have to say sorry, too," Sabathia said, via Zack Meisel of The Athletic. "I feel like if I pitched better in 2007, we win the World Series and we're not still looking (to end) that drought."
Sabathia is referring to Cleveland's 2007 playoff run, where the team made it to the ALCS and held a 3-1 lead over the Boston Red Sox before blowing it.
Sabathia, who won the AL Cy Young award that season, went 0-2 with a 10.45 ERA in the series and missed an opportunity to close out the Red Sox in Game 5, giving up four runs on 10 hits in six innings of work.
Still, that unfortunate showing does not erase everything else Sabathia accomplished
Sabathia was selected by Cleveland in the first round of the 1998 MLB Draft. He made his big-league debut in 2001 and spent the first seven-and-a-half years of his career with the franchise before being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers midway through the 2008 campaign.
Sabathia made three All-Star appearances in Cleveland, going 106-71 with a 3.83 ERA througout his tenure with the ballclub.
During that 2007 season, Sabathia went 19-7 with a 3.21 ERA, allowing 238 hits while registering 209 strikeouts over a hefty 241 frames.
After spend a half of a season with the Brewers, Sabathia signed with the New York Yankees in December 2008 and proceeded to spend the final 11 years of his career with the Yankees. He earned three more All-Star selections in New York and, most importantly, won a World Series in 2009.