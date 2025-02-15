Cleveland Guardians Ace Discusses Team's Pitching Depth
A year ago, the Cleveland Guardians reached the ALCS despite a clear weakness on their roster: their starting pitching depth.
The front office clearly made it a priority to go out this offseason and add as many arms that could start games as they possibly could.
Tanner Bibee recently talked with the media about spring training ramping up in Goodyear and discussed Cleveland's improved pitching depth.
Overall, the Guardians' current ace feels the team's starting depth is in a better position than they were to end last season.
"I feel like they went out, and they got a couple of guys obviously in those trades, and I mean they added Doug [Nikhazy] to the 40-man. There's a lot of guys in Triple-A. I feel like the depth that we have is a lot better than last year," said Bibee in a recent media availability.
It's not just the new arms the Guardians added to the roster. Cleveland is also set to get back two other important pitchers, Gavin Williams and Shane Bieber, who were injured all or half of last season.
"Obviously, losing Shane from the get-go is pretty tough, and even Gavin before Shane. Losing two guys within a week into the season. I mean, that's going to be hard to come by, especially a former Cy Young winner and a first-round draft pick."
Bibee had a lot of pressure on him a year ago, being one of the only pitchers in Cleveland's Opening Day rotation to finish the season in that same position.
The Guardians may not have added an All-Star starter to the roster, but their depth will certainly be better than it was a year ago, which should hopefully take some of the stress off Bibee to be perfect every time he takes the mound.