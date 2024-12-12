Cleveland Guardians Ace Provides Update On Injury Rehab
Everyone is excited to see Shane Bieber back on the mound pitching for the Cleveland Guardians, especially Shane himself.
Even though Bieber signed a one-year deal with the Guardians for the 2025 season, it will still be a while until he appears in a Major League game.
The 29-year-old is still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery from last April. However, Bieber provided some encouraging news on his progress on Wednesday afternoon.
"I'm [throwing at] 90 feet. Two sets of 25. I'm feeling really good." Bieber went on to say that he's throwing three days a week right now.
Everyone wants Bieber to give a date for when he'll be back in a big-league mound. That's the same question Bieber is asking the team doctors.
However, they aren't even giving him that timetable yet.
"I'm pushing, pushing, pushing. I feel great. I haven't skipped a beat. When I ask for a date, they don't even give me a date," said Bieber.
Whenever the Cy Young winner was asked about his injury and rehab during the press conference, Bieber was hopeful and adamant that he was feeling good. But even he knows there's still a lot of work to be done.
"So, there's a long way to go and as hard as it is, I just try and take it one day at a time. That's what I'm doing right now, and I continue to progress through my throwing progression. I think as long as I do that, I'll be in a good spot."
That said, it does appear Bieber knows his season debut won't come in the first half of the season. Right now, his eyes are set on returning for a late-season push and a hopeful playoff run.
"I'll continue to push in the areas they let me. I'll be very grateful for that. But ultimately, the goal is to contribute down the stretch in 2025 and put us in a position to win a World Series."