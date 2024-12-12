Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Ace Provides Update On Injury Rehab

Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber admits he has a long way to go before pitching in a Major League game following Tommy John surgery.

Jul 12, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Everyone is excited to see Shane Bieber back on the mound pitching for the Cleveland Guardians, especially Shane himself.

Even though Bieber signed a one-year deal with the Guardians for the 2025 season, it will still be a while until he appears in a Major League game.

The 29-year-old is still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery from last April. However, Bieber provided some encouraging news on his progress on Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm [throwing at] 90 feet. Two sets of 25. I'm feeling really good." Bieber went on to say that he's throwing three days a week right now.

Everyone wants Bieber to give a date for when he'll be back in a big-league mound. That's the same question Bieber is asking the team doctors.

However, they aren't even giving him that timetable yet.

"I'm pushing, pushing, pushing. I feel great. I haven't skipped a beat. When I ask for a date, they don't even give me a date," said Bieber.

Sep 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) warms up during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Whenever the Cy Young winner was asked about his injury and rehab during the press conference, Bieber was hopeful and adamant that he was feeling good. But even he knows there's still a lot of work to be done.

"So, there's a long way to go and as hard as it is, I just try and take it one day at a time. That's what I'm doing right now, and I continue to progress through my throwing progression. I think as long as I do that, I'll be in a good spot."

That said, it does appear Bieber knows his season debut won't come in the first half of the season. Right now, his eyes are set on returning for a late-season push and a hopeful playoff run.

"I'll continue to push in the areas they let me. I'll be very grateful for that. But ultimately, the goal is to contribute down the stretch in 2025 and put us in a position to win a World Series."

