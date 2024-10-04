Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Ace Previews His Playoff Debut Ahead Of ALDS Start

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee says he's "excited to feel the energy" of a playoff game at Progressive Field.

Tommy Wild

Jun 6, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) reacts after striking out Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez (not pictured) during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
To no one's surprise, Tanner Bibee will take the mound for the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers.

Bibee has been one of Cleveland's top pitchers over the last two seasons and established himself as the team's ace during the regular season. However, he's still yet to appear in a postseason game.

Cleveland's pitcher has been anticipating this moment for a long time and talked about what his thoughts have been leading up to the series.

"I feel like it didn't really hit me until we found out who we were playing, and once Detroit won that series, it was like, 'Oh, this is getting real,'" said Bibee. "I've had butterflies ever since, and it's really exciting. I'm really excited to see the fans come and pack it out. I'm excited to feel the energy."

"I don't think I'll be more nervous, but I do think there'll be more adrenaline. I mean, I feel like the bigger crowds you have, naturally, no matter where you are, you're going to have more adrenaline. Whether you're facing more people in the crowd, stuff like that," continued Cleveland's ace.

Tanner Bibee throws a pitch
Jun 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Bibee finished his sophomore season with a 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and a 3.56 FIP.

While he may have taken a step back when looking at some of the counting stats, those around him, such as Stephen Vogt and Austin Hedges, have marveled at how he's progressed in terms of preparing and executing his pitches in individual at-bats.

Bibee has always been a pitcher who throws with plenty of emotion and lets it show when he's on the mound. His personality and mindset are exactly what an ace of a rotation needs in the playoffs, and it'll be exciting to see how he looks on the mound in Game 1.

Tommy Wild
