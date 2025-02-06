Guardians Again Predicted To Sign Former New York Mets Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians' roster had an obvious hole heading into the offseason, and the front office has clearly made moves to build up the depth at the position after it was exposed during the 2024 campaign.
Even though the Guardians have added Luis Ortiz, Slade Cecconi, Drew Allard, and others, Cleveland could always use another arm, even if it's on a one-year deal.
One veteran starter who is still on the market is LHP Jose Quintana, and Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report is predicting him to sign with the Guardians.
Miller points out that while the Guardians should be contending for a playoff spot this year, their current rotation has many concerns and did not perform last season.
As the writer notes, "FanGraphs' projections of the various SP depth charts put it at 27th-best, ahead of only the Rockies, White Sox and Athletics."
Cleveland could use another reliable start, and the 36-year-old could offer some stability.
Quintana is far from his prime, but he still proved last year that he can provide quality innings as a member of the New York Mets' rotation. He recorded a 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, with an ERA+ of 105 in 31 starts (170.1 innings pitched).
This isn't the first time the Guardians have been encouraged or predicted to sign Quintana. James Mastrucci of Away Back Gone also put the idea of Cleveland brining in the veteran pitcher just a few days ago.
If the Guardians were to sign Quintana, he'd likely enter the back half of the rotation, either pushing Triston McKenzie or Ben Lively to the bullpen as a long reliever.
It remains to be seen whether the Guardians' front office will make any more moves before Spring Training and, eventually, Opening Day. But if they do, signing Quintana to bolster their rotation is not a good idea for the rotation's depth.