Cleveland Guardians analyst calls for power surge in 2026
Revenge is a dish best served in October. In 2024, the Detroit Tigers fell decades back of the AL Central race before trading talent at the deadline and making a miraculous push to the playoffs only to fall short to a divisional foe in a winner-takes-all game.
In 2025, the Cleveland Guardians fell decades back of the AL Central race before trading talent at the deadline and making a miraculous push to the playoffs only to fall short to a divisional foe in a winner-takes-all game.
Sound familiar? Cleveland Guardians analyst Gabb Goudy compared the similarities of the two clubs on the BIGPLAY Sports Network’s "Carlos Baerga Show."
“I kinda see it like how the Tigers ended last year,” Goudy said. “Everyone thought they wouldn’t be here and they took this opportunity and made their playoff push.”
However, Goudy cautions the Guardians from making the same mistakes both Cleveland and Detroit committed last offseason.
“Now they’re struggling with the same things they knew to be true in the offseason."
While Goudy finds it unlikely the Guardians will break out the checkbooks this offseason, she knows the organization is aware of their pitfalls.
“They have a very sound group of pitchers, but hitting could obviously make some improvements,” Goudy said. “If they want to get past where they did this season, they know what they have to do to improve.”
In a dream world, Goudy sees Kyle Schwarber as the addition to Cleveland’s lineup.
“It would be awesome to get Schwarber,” Goudy said. “I think that is out of the price range.”
Schwarber is the model of consistency at the plate, as he’s rung home an OPS above .800 every year since 2018 excluding the reduced COVID-19 season. Schwarber is known to strikeout, but his 219 homers since 2021 gives Goudy every reason to believe he would be a massive addition to an anemic offense.
While Schwarber’s age and defensive limitations will dock his contract as he will rarely play the field, it’s hard to believe Schwarber will come to Cleveland on a Josh Bell-esque deal. Edwin Encarnacion’s December 2016 deal is a much more apt comparison.
Goudy also listed Athletics DH Brent Rooker as a target she’d like the Guardians to acquire in the offseason. Rooker has hit 99 home runs since the start of 2023 after blossoming as a 28 year old. Rooker, in similar fashion to Schwarber, would likely not command defensive reps.
Rooker’s power, specifically against lefties, would be a welcome addition to the offense, but his age, recent contract extension, and the fact that the Sacramento A’s have to pretend to care about winning probably snuffs this one.
Cleveland has four months to figure out a plan before breaking for Goodyear. The only thing we know? It has to be better than last year.