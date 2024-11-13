Cleveland Guardians Announce 2025 Major League Coaching Staff
After the Cincinnati Reds hired Chris Valaika as Director of Hitting & Hitting Coach last month, the Cleveland Guardians were in search of a new hitting coach to take his place on Manager Stephen Vogt's staff.
This search is now over, as the team announced its 2025 Major League on-field coaching staff on Wednesday, which includes the promotion of Grant Fink to Hitting Coach.
The 33-year-old Fink spent the previous three seasons as Cleveland's Minor League Hitting Coordinator. During this span, the Guardians' player development system hit .244 with a .344 on-base percentage and .723 OPS.
Fink previously served as Hitting Coach for the High-A Lake County Captains in 2021, Hitting Coach for the then-Short-Season Class A Mahoning Valley Scrappers 2019, Bench Coach for the then-High-A Lynchburg Hillcats in 2018, and Bench Coach for Mahoning Valley in 2017.
As a player, Fink was a 23rd-round pick by Cleveland in the 2013 MLB Draft out of Missouri Western State. In three Minor League seasons, he hit .231 with 178 hits, 43 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs, 105 RBI, and a .699 OPS, reaching as far as then-Class A Lake County.
Fink is one of a few Guardians staff promotions.
Cleveland promoted Bench Coach Craig Albernaz to Associate Manager, Major League Field Coordinator Kai Correa to Major League Field Coordinator/Director of Defense, Baserunning, and Game Strategy, and Run Production Coordinator Jason Esposito to Assistant Hitting Coach.
Additionally, the team elevated Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Hasani Torres to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Joe Kessler to Senior Coordinator, Strength and Conditioning, Integration, and Development.
The Guardians also maintain many coaches from a season ago, including Pitching Coach Carl Willis, First Base/Catching Coach Sandy Alomar, Jr., and Infield/Third Base Coach Rouglas Odor.