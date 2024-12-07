Guardians, Orioles Linked to Blockbuster Trade Idea
The current scuttlebutt on the MLB hot stove is that the Cleveland Guardians are open to trading first baseman Josh Naylor and outfielder Lane Thomas this offseason.
Couple Naylor and Thomas both preparing to hit free agency after next season with the fact that the Guardians are not exactly a free-spending organization, and you can certainly understand why the two sluggers could be available for trade.
But where could they land?
Well, Andrew Bassan of Birds Watcher feels that the Baltimore Orioles could absolutely pursue a trade for either Naylor or Thomas...if not both.
"The Orioles would hope that Cleveland's price tag for the two free agents to-be would not be too exorbitant, considering the Guardians are looking to trade them to shed salary," Bassan wrote. "However, the Guardians, fresh off a trip to the ALCS, would likely want Major League-ready pieces back for Naylor and Thomas."
Bassan notes that Baltimore could send first baseman Ryan Mountcastle back to Cleveland in return while also naming left-handed pitcher Cade Povich and righty Dean Kremer as potential pieces to include in a trade package.
Of course, whether or not the Guardians would actually move Naylor or Thomas is debatable.
Cleveland needs to add offense; not subtract it. Naylor was a major piece for the Guardians throughout all of 2024, and Thomas—who was acquired at the trade deadline—as pivotal during the team's playoff run.
That being said, given how the Guardians' front office tends to operate, it certainly would not be surprising if Cleveland decided to jettison Naylor and/or Thomas this winter.