Guardians’ Bullpen Shines Again In 3-2 Victory Over Nationals
This season, the Cleveland Guardians have had a substantial offense and productive starting pitching.
But arguably the strongest component of the team’s success this season has been its relief pitching, which put together another impressive showing on Saturday afternoon.
Four relievers pitched a combined 3.1 scoreless innings out of the Cleveland bullpen to seal a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals, which extends the Guardians’ home winning streak to nine consecutive games. The quartet of Tim Herrin, Scott Barlow, Hunter Gaddis, and Emmanuel Clase allowed a combined total of just two baserunners.
This performance came after starting pitcher Ben Lively was one out away from recording his fourth quality start of the year.
Herrin retired the only batter he faced to end the top of the sixth to earn his sixth hold of the season. Clase eventually forced three straight groundouts in the top of the ninth to secure his 18th save of the season, a mark that is tied with St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley for the most in MLB.
Barlow, who recorded his 14th hold of the season, permitted a two-out single in the top of the seventh inning. Gaddis, who tallied his 12th hold of the year, issued a one-out walk one frame later.
Guardians relief pitchers now lead MLB in: ERA (2.47), holds (50), WHIP (0.99), opposing batting average (.198), fewest runs allowed (69), fewest earned runs allowed (60), fewest home runs allowed (11), and saves (21, tied). The group also ranks top-four in: wins (18, second), strikeouts (239, third), fewest walks (63, tied for third), and fewest hits allowed (154, fourth).
Cleveland will seek its 40th win of the year and a series sweep on Sunday afternoon at 1:40 p.m.