Luis Ortiz Seeks Key Distinction Between Himself and Emmanuel Clase in Gambling Probe

The Cleveland Guardians had a magical run to the postseason in 2025. Unfortunately, there was a dark cloud hanging over the organization since last summer.

Fans now know that both Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz were accused of rigging pitches in order to help bettors. Videos surfaced of Clase spiking pitches into the ground, ensuring a call of "ball" on the first pitch of an at-bat.

Yet information has been released slowly since the news dropped last summer. The latest news, via ESPN's David Purdum, revealed a key update via Ortiz's attorney.

Emmanuel Clase accused of throwing suspect pitches to benefit bettors in 48 games, per court filing. If the allegations are true, Clase would have manipulated his performance in a quarter of his games from 2023 through 2025. https://t.co/6TGX6YbjgU — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) February 6, 2026

Ortiz, via his attorney, is trying to distance himself from the same claims facing Clase. The latest accusation is that Clase rigged pitches in at least 48 games, while Ortiz did so in a handful of games.

Ortiz's attorney is asking for a separate trial before the current trial start date in early May.

Luis Ortiz ruined a golden opportunity

Oriz joined the Guardians before the 2025 season following a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He ended up struggling in 16 starts, but perhaps his impending case was weighing on his mind.

Financially, the starting pitcher ruined a golden opportunity to earn significant money in MLB. He was earning less than $800,000 in 2025, with raises in his future if he continued to develop within the organization. Now, he is facing prison time and a potential ban from baseball.

His only saving grace may be his lawyer's strategy to make this separate cases, with Clase as the main alleged culprit. What we are seeing regardless is two teammates not getting along as they try to prove their respective innocence.

This situation is bad for the Guardians and for MLB in general. It unfortunately calls to attention the rise in gambling, both legal and illegal, surrounding professional sport and the ensuing issues from it being so accessible.

Ortiz is arguing he is a victim in Clase's grand scheme, while the former All-Star closer is trying to prove he was either not involved, or that he was involved, but not affecting the final outcome of any games.

The greatest fear of all is that Clase was purposely trying to pitch poorly in the 2024 postseason. Yet for now, that possibility is all speculation.

It would be a shock for either player to suit up for the Guardians, or any MLB team, ever again. But that won't stop Ortiz and his attorney from trying to change that reality, even if it features taking down Clase as a main strategy.