New Details Deepen Allegations Against Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Emmanuel Clase

Emmanuel Clase's name has once again shot it's way into headlines.

On Thursday, Feb. 5, news broke that indicted Cleveland Guardians pitcher Clase is being accused of throwing suspicious pitches to benefit bettors in at least 48 games over the course of two years, information revealed by federal prosecutors. That span of time ranges from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB campaigns.

Just a few months ago, back in November 2025, it was alleged that Clase threw rigged pitches in nine games, but the government has now upped the accusation to dozens of games.

What games the federal prosecutors have zeroed in on specifically have not yet been released.

However, a different court record than the one that was released on Thursday shows that a judge asked the government to provide Clase's attorneys with evidence on the so-called "suspicious pitches" so that preparation for the trial can be done.

Indicted Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase is accused of throwing suspect pitches to benefit bettors in at least 48 games over two years, significantly more than was initially revealed by federal prosecutors, according to a court document filed Thursday. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) February 6, 2026

Alongside Clase, starting Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz has been involved in this national headline-grabbing situation. Ortiz has been accused of rigging pitches in two games in 2025, a much different level of involvement than it seems Clase could have had.

Both have pled not guilty to charges of wire fraud conspiracy, honest services wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to influence sporting events by bribery. The top charges carry a potential punishment of up to 20 years in prison.

Cleveland's Adjustment and Hope Moving Forward

2026 will be the year of Cade Smith.

After the team found out they'd be without Clase moving forward in 2025, the coaching staff pushed Smith into the ninth inning to serve as the team's closer. It wasn't a brand-new role for him, as he'd been given late time on limited occasions in 2024 and in early 2025, but now the closing job was all his.

From the eye test, it was obvious that he was a bit uncomfortable in the role at first, but he slowly but surely became more calm and keen.

In September 2025, Smith was incredible. Outside of an 11-7 loss to the Boston Red Sox on the second of the month, he pitched 13 innings, allowing just four hits and one earned run, all while striking out 21 batters. He played a pivotal role in Cleveland's 15.5-game deficit to win the American League Central.

That month also allowed him to bring his ERA down from 3.41 to 2.93, a near 0.50 drop.

Seeing Smith become more comfortable down the stretch is important because, before Clase's loss, that part of the bullpen was what made the Guardians so dangerous.

Clase, prior to his hiccups in late 2024, was one of the top closers in the sport. He was a three-time All-Star and was potentially looking at a league-altering contract extension in Cleveland if the two sides could've met on a deal. However, the struggles that began to arise, especially in the playoffs, followed by the current investigation, have shot his career downward rapidly.

While the Guardians still continue to have unfortunate involvement in this situation, they'll continue preparation for the upcoming 2026 Spring Training window.

Guardians personnel, coaches and players will begin making their way out to Arizona, with the first game set for Saturday, Feb. 21, against the Cincinnati Reds, with first pitch set for 3:05 p.m. EST.

The organization is hoping that a glimpse of late-game control can be shown by the bullpen, including Smith, who's taken over Clase's role.