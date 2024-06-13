Cleveland Guardians Should Consider Blockbuster Trade With AL Central Rival
The Cleveland Guardians have been fun to watch this season, to say the very least. At this point in the year, they are one of the top teams in baseball and look to be a potential World Series contender.
While they are the favorites to win the American League Central division, there are concerns about their ability to stack up against some of the other elite teams in the league.
Going up against the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles is not going to be an easy task. In a postseason series, the Guardians would have a tough time getting past either of those teams.
However, the MLB trade deadline is right around the corner and Cleveland could boost their odds with a big move or two.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic has taken a look at the Guardians' situation heading into the trade deadline. He believes that the team should be looking to acquire a starting pitcher and a corner outfield power bat.
"The Guardians have established themselves as one of the top six teams in MLB this season and are now the favorites to win the AL Central. However, to make a deep run in October, they need to acquire another starting pitcher, preferably one who can miss bats, and an outfield power bat."
One of his potential trade targets for Cleveland in the outfield would require a massive blockbuster trade within the AL Central division.
Of course, the player that he's suggested as a potential target is none other than Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
Robert has become a hot topic in MLB rumors. He has a chance to be moved ahead of the trade deadline, but it would take a major offer to get the White Sox to let him go.
During the 2024 MLB season so far, Robert has only played in 15 games. A bigger sample size to show what he's capable of can be seen last year, when he hit .264/.315/.542 to go along with 38 home runs and 80 RBI.
Adding that kind of power to the Guardians' lineup would give them a much better chance of competing with the other top teams in the American League. He would also be able to fit the long-term picture for Cleveland.
It may not seem likely that the Guardians and Chicago could pull off this big of a blockbuster trade. Making a move like this within a division is not a very common occurence. But, Cleveland should still check in to see if something could work for both teams.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding the Guardians over the next month. Robert could be a perfect trade target, although it does seem that the chances are slim of a deal materializing between the division rivals.