Cleveland Guardians’ Eight-Run Inning Secures Series Victory Over Nationals
The Cleveland Guardians rallied with an eight-run sixth inning to defeat the Washington Nationals, 8-6, claiming the rubber match of their three-game series at Nationals Park.
The victory improved Cleveland’s record to 22-15 while Washington fell to 17-21. The Guardians took two of three games in the nation’s capital.
Washington built a 3-0 lead over the first three innings. Jacob Young doubled in a run in the second. Alex Call singled in another in the third, and Luis García Jr. added a sacrifice fly. Nationals starter Michael Soroka held Cleveland scoreless through five innings and struck out eight.
The game changed in the sixth inning, when Cleveland sent 12 batters to the plate and scored all eight runs. Carlos Santana tied the game with a three-run double and Andrés Martínez singled in two runs to give Cleveland the lead. Bo Naylor scored on a wild pitch, and Brayan Rocchio and José Ramírez added RBIs before the inning ended.
The Nationals cut the deficit to two with three runs in the seventh. CJ Abrams singled in a run, and Andres Rosario followed with a two-run single. Washington put the tying run at the plate in the ninth before Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase struck out Amed Rosario with a 100-mph cut fastball.
James Wood then connected on a 101-mph pitch that Clase left up in the zone. Wood drove a slicing line drive the opposite way and into the glove of a well-positioned Daniel Schneemann. The versatile talent secured the final out—and Cleveland’s series victory—on his way to the ground in left field.
The Guardians’ bats remained hot while their pitching was shaky during the series. The nine runs the team scored in the first half of yesterday’s doubleheader weren’t enough to overcome Washington’s 10-run onslaught. However, Cleveland rebounded with nine more runs in a smoother victory in the second game, while the team needed nearly all of their sixth-inning offensive breakout today to overcome another substandard outing by their pitching staff.
With the first game of the series postponed due to rain, the Guardians scored 26 runs over the past 24 hours and recording another series victory. Cleveland now sits one game behind the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central standings.
The Guardians now head home to Cleveland to host a strong Philadelphia Phillies squad beginning Friday night.