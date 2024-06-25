Guardians’ Gabriel Arias Ejected After Arguing With Home Plate Umpire
Tempers flared towards the end of the Cleveland Guardians series opener with the Baltimore Orioles which resulted in one of Cleveland’s players getting ejected late in the game after arguing with home plate umpire Jermey Reiggs.
Gabriel Arias was up to bat in the bottom of the eighth inning and wasn’t a fan of Riggs’ strike zone. Orioles pitched Keegan Akin threw a low fastball earlier in the count that just clipped the zone which Riggs called a strike, which is something the ump hadn’t been consistent with all game.
After Arias swung through a high fastball and struck out, he immediately turned around and made a comment to Riggs and the home plate umpire quickly tossed him from the game without any warning.
Perhaps what Arias said warranted an ejection given that he was presumably arguing balls and strikes. However, Riggs appeared to have an incredibly short leash with Arias and the Guardians shortstop was even shocked he had been ejected.
Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, who still hasn’t been tossed in his managerial career, ran out to separate Arias from Riggs. Vogt was very animated as he pleaded his case and protected his player. Despite a vibrant conversation between the two, Vogt was not ejected.
Despite the questionable call, the Guardians still managed to walk away winners with a final score of 3-2. Arias played a key role in the victory as he doubled and came around to score in the top of the second inning.